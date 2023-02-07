A NEW sale record has been set on day two of the annual Big Country Bull and Female Sale at Charters Towers.
Reaching the new sale high-price record was the 369th bull in the catalogue, Arizona Sir Presley, which was snapped up by Rob Flute, Chatfield Brahmans, Richmond for $170,000.
Offered by Arizona Brahmans, Dingo, the 29-month-old-homozygous-polled son of Clukan Doc 351/7 and out of Glengarry Countess 2839, was sold under a three quarter share and full possession arrangement.
He had been joined to a small mob of females as a rising two-year-old and boasted an impressive pregnancy testing result.
He was described in the sale catalogue as being an "attention grabber" with "excellent muscle expression, a beautiful topline, natural softness and tremendous eye appeal with a classic head", while tipping the scales at 855 kilograms, and measuring 138 square centimetres in the eye muscle area as well as boasting a semen motility of 90 per cent.
The hot start to Tuesday's selling comes after 136 reds sold on day one to gross $2,001,000 for a clearance rate of 94 per cent to average $14,731.
The new record eclipsed the top price of yesterday's selling, which was $160,000 paid by a partnership of Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs Brahmans, Monto and Les and Felicity Rockemer, Gigoomgan Pastoral, Brooweena, for NCC Niko, from vendor Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, Duaringa.
Selling will continue throughout the day on Tuesday with grey Brahmans taking centre stage.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
