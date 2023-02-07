It's hot, wet and third generation ginger grower Scott Kirkwood of Karinya Farms is surrounded by a sea of green broken by patches of some of the reddest dirt you will ever witness.
"Right now it is pretty much the prime weather for growing ginger," he said.
"It's hot, it's humid, it's that really tropical weather.
"Ginger is an under canopy rainforest plant, that's the conditions it grows in naturally, and we replicate that with the sprinklers."
The Kirkwood family started growing ginger in 1952 in the Mary Valley near Gympie, but 17 years ago they relocated to the South Kolan property, just north of Bundaberg, with concerns over water security and seeking perfect ginger-growing weather conditions.
Shortly after the move Mr Kirkwood's father Kevin tragically passed away, but his legacy continues with a unique ginger root they had discovered on farm and still grow today.
The variety is known as the "chubby" and began with a "one in a million" rhizome mutation located during harvest.
"This is our own variety and we have had it for over 30 years," he said.
"It's quite a large variety, it has very low fibre content and that makes it a lot easier to use in the home."
"We found a plant in a field and we noticed it didn't have the same level of fibre and we just took it from there."
The family grow more than five varieties of ginger at South Kolan, as well as custard apples, cane and turmeric.
The ginger is labour-intensive to harvest being pulled and cut by hand and must be closely monitored as it is prone to disease and pests.
Mr Kirkwoord grows in separate fields spread widely over the farm and runs cover crops of sunflowers, sorghum and sunn hemp for three years before returning to ginger.
The ginger is distributed nationally, with Mr Kirkwood also supplying the very well known local Bundy soft drink company.
"It ends up mainly in Melbourne and Sydney and I do a lot of processing ginger for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks," he said.
"Processing ginger is a different variety, it's a Queensland variety, it's a lot stronger in flavour.
"It's smaller and it is easy for them to dehydrate and has the right flavour characteristics."
In recent years ginger has been in strong demand as health is front of mind for many, Mr Kirkwood said the interest was positive but it also meant more growers had entered the industry and supply was now high.
"It was a perfect storm, people wanted to get healthier and ginger is known to be good for your lung health," he said.
"The extra demand helped spike the prices, and then on top of that there was disease issues, so there was a shortage.
"So that means we had a little bit of a shortage but a doubling of demand and consumption and we weren't ready for it, but now we are oversupplying because everyone has jumped in and the market is deflated."
Mr Kirkwood believes the low prices could remain.
"I think prices are going to be pretty average for the next couple of years," he said.
"There is a lot of ginger around, everybody has got on top of growing, dealing with disease and proper better quality seed plots and as that happens production will continue to go up.
"I'm happy to stay a medium sized grower, I used to grow 40 acres but have scaled back to 20 and we have a production cost of around $30,000 an acre."
The Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions are the main growing area for Australia's ginger production with 8000 tonnes per year grown for fresh and processing markets.
The current farm-gate value of the Australian ginger industry is $32 million.
Ginger is also grown in north Queensland and northern New South Wales.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
