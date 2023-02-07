Queensland Country Life
Small-holder mining non-compliance discussed during Central Highlands meeting ahead of proposed coexistence reforms

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:00pm
AgForce Resources spokesperson Dr Greg Leach is calling on the State Government to improve coexistence issues between landholders and small-holder miners in central Queensland. Pictures supplied by AgForce CQ

State officials met with Central Highlands landholders last week to hear first hand about their issues with small-holder miners, ahead of proposed reforms.

