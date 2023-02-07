State officials met with Central Highlands landholders last week to hear first hand about their issues with small-holder miners, ahead of proposed reforms.
Landholders argue coexistence is becoming difficult with small-holder miners, CSG and renewable energy projects, which are failing to comply with the requirements of their claims.
AgForce has been pushing the Queensland government to address issues graziers have raised at workshops and meetings for several years but it had gone unchanged.
A Central Highlands landholder, who asked to remain anonymous, said they've faced coexistence issues with small-holder mine claims over the last 20 years.
"On our property, we've endured issues related to biosecurity, trespass, contamination, limited rehabilitation of mine sites and non-compliance with mining lease requirements," the landholder said.
"The state government has been missing until now, in addressing coexistence issues between landholders and small-holder miners here in the Central Highlands.
"While we still support genuine small-scale miners, we're calling on the state government to improve the regulation of small mining claims."
As of February 2021, 385 mining claims had not complied with their mandatory obligations to remediate the mining claim and were unable to collect their security.
Some holders have walked off mining claims and the security held by the state government (anywhere between $100-$500) have been found insufficient to clean-up individual sites.
The department is now calling on landholders to submit their opinions on a range of topics including the government's expectations of the behaviour of industry and landholders when they interact and improving the design of institutions.
AgForce Resource spokesperson Dr Greg Leach said it was encouraging that the state government was looking to improve the regulation of small mining claims.
"It's been a long time coming, but the Queensland government is finally responding to AgForce's efforts in calling for a clearer position on coexistence with natural resources companies," Dr Leach said.
"Our expectations include the need for a more consistent regulatory framework for negotiation of property access and protection of property assets.
"Over the coming weeks, the AgForce Natural Resource committee will prepare submissions and welcomes AgForce members to both assist them prepare a response and to provide individual submissions."
AgForce will support its members through the submission process during an online one-hour briefing on February 15.
A Department of Resources spokesperson said a suite of reforms had been proposed to support genuine miners as well as landholders and local communities and businesses.
"Government recognises the benefits the small-scale mining sector brings to many locations in regional Queensland," the spokesperson said.
"Like all resource activities, small-scale mining must operate in coexistence with other land uses including farming, grazing, forestry activities and in some areas, other mining activities."
Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the reforms aim to back genuine miners as well as landholders.
"The proposed changes also aim to address issues for local communities, such as claim holders building permanent structures and living on claims rather than mining them and holders abandoning sites, leaving them for the taxpayer to clean up," Mr Stewart said.
Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes said community and industry were seeking sustainable solutions to issues around small mining and fossicking, including competing land uses.
"The region needs to resolve issues around coexistence for small miners and graziers, access to secure land tenure for permanent homes, and also provide potential for more areas for fossicking," he said.
Landholders have been asked to have their say on the proposed reforms, with submissions closing on February 24.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
