The Dalrymple Saleyards in Charters Towers were a hive of activity for the first day of the 30th Big Country Brahman Bull and Female Sale on Monday.
The action got underway from 9am with an offering of 144 red Brahman registered sires and herd bulls.
In all 136 reds sold to gross $2,001,000 for a clearance rate of 94 per cent to average $14,731.
That was compared with last year's results when 121 reds topped at $125,000 and grossed $2,021,500 for a $16,705 average.
Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs Brahmans, Monto, in association with Les and Felicity Rockemer, Gigoomgan Pastoral, Brooweena, made the $160,000 winning bid on the top priced red, NCC Niko, from vendor Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, Duaringa.
Also read: Rare Brahman genetics could be available
The 25-month-old poll scurred son of Doonside Taser and out of NCC Dienka 2102 was described in the catalogue as being "beautifully balanced, correct and well made," while tipping the scales at 846kg and having an EMA of 147sq cm.
Not far behind, and early in the sale at lot 15, Somerview Super Stare 3567, was knocked down for $100,000 to Peter and Joy Newman, Rathlyn Brahmans, Emerald.
The red bulls were followed by a quality draft of 167 select stud registered heifers.
In total 156 of the "Brahman Belles" sold to gross $1,156,500 at an average of $7413 and a clearance rate of 93pc.
The renowned JD Hudgins Ranch situated in the USA, snapped up the top priced heifer, NCC Lady Jessie 6152 for $60,000, to cap a solid day of selling for NCC Brahmans.
She was a Polled V8 279 daughter and out of a young donor cow, NCC Lady Jessie 3500, which the stud thought highly of.
A further 166 grey Brahman registered sires and herd bulls will be offer tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6 from 9am.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.