Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Big Country Brahman sale sees $160,000 top price

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:12pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top price red bull, NCC Niko, with vendor Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, joint buyers Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs Brahmans, Monto, and Les and Felicity Rockemer, Gigoomgan Pastoral, Brooweena, and Queensland Rural sale agents Cam Trevor (kneeling) and John Martin (far right).

The Dalrymple Saleyards in Charters Towers were a hive of activity for the first day of the 30th Big Country Brahman Bull and Female Sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.