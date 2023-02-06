A man with experience managing multiple hotels and restaurants, and another who's a familiar face in town have been appointed to leading roles in tourism businesses in Longreach.
After a six month search, the Qantas Founders Museum has announced the appointment of Anthony Cullen as its new chief executive officer, while the man he's replacing, Tony Martin has taken a lead as business futures director with Outback Pioneers.
The latter is known for its Cobb and Co coach rides and history-making move of the 98-year-old Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler through three states, and founder Richard Kinnon said Mr Martin's experience would help them plan and develop future projects and partnerships.
"Tony brings outstanding leadership experience and knowledge of tourism to help us achieve our vision through exciting new projects and partnerships," he said.
As Qantas Founders Museum CEO Mr Martin led a major infrastructure expansion and delivered the museum's new Luminescent Longreach experience.
Before that he worked as general manager of the Outback Queensland Tourism Association and as director of operations for the Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb and Story Bridge Climb.
He resigned late last year from the Longreach Regional Council after a six-and-a-half year stint as a shire councillor.
"We have some exciting new experiences planned for Longreach and other opportunities to help tell the Australian pioneering story," Mr Kinnon said. "Tony will help us bring those ideas to life and grow the tourist visitors to the outback and beyond."
Mr Martin said he was excited to be joining the Outback Pioneers team and creating inspiring new products and experiences for the region, which he said was vital for the economic growth of communities and the sustainability of the tourism industry.
On the other side of town, Qantas Foundation Memorial chair Kalair McArthur said they had been excited to welcome Anthony Cullen, along with his expertise and experience to successfully deliver their masterplan, and meet the organisation's goals for growth, customer satisfaction and local engagement.
Before joining Qantas Founders Museum, Mr Cullen served as general manager for the Cassidy Group, managing multiple hotels and restaurants, and as general manager of Advance Rockhampton for the Rockhampton Regional Council where he supported tourism, art and culture, economic development and aviation across the region.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
