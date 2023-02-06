Queensland Country Life
Anthony Cullen, Tony Martin on board for Qantas Founders, Outback Pioneers

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 7 2023 - 9:00am
Anthony Cullen and Tony Martin ready for the 2023 tourism season in Longreach. Pictures supplied.

A man with experience managing multiple hotels and restaurants, and another who's a familiar face in town have been appointed to leading roles in tourism businesses in Longreach.

