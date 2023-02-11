Growcom celebrates

The unseasonal temperatures and significant rainfall caused many plants in the south east (and into central Queensland) to flower at the same time, meaning growers are having to pick their entire crop right now, instead of picking throughout the year. This has resulted in a glut of pineapples on the market, but after this, consumers will have to wait for them to flower again and regrow, which can take up to two years, meaning the glut will be followed by a pineapple shortage. So, now is the perfect time to get your pineapple fix and at the same time, help our local farmers through this challenge.