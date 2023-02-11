Your million dollar strategy

First let's assume that you deposit that $50k into a high yielding bank account and leave it there for the next 20 years. Current bank interest rates are around 3 per cent per annum so after 20 years simple maths tells us that excluding any fees or taxes, there should be around $90k. You have almost doubled your money! Sounds great but when you take into account inflation over that period, at the absolute best you might have broken even. That's not a great strategy to build wealth!