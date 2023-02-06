Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Culberts Meats customers giving goat a spot in the weekly dinner rotation

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Sanders and Hamish von Pein say well-bred goat meat is taking off with their customers. Picture: Clare Adcock

A slip in the market for exported goat meat has prompted a call for a boost to domestic sales, and these Darling Downs butchers are doing their bit to bolster the protein's popularity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.