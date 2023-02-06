A slip in the market for exported goat meat has prompted a call for a boost to domestic sales, and these Darling Downs butchers are doing their bit to bolster the protein's popularity.
Culberts Meats in Dalby have been introducing their customer base to goat meat for a number of years and have seen an increase in sales in recent months.
Owner Hamish von Pein and partner Ruth Sanders said they had been focussing on providing their customers with meat from well-bred animals, as well as creating tasty, gourmet products, which has seen a hugely positive response from consumers.
"The last six months or so our goat sales have gone through the roof," Mr von Pein said.
"Every month and a half to two months we sell whole goats to people, all cut up to their requirements.
"We have people coming in and buying a kilo of goat, sometimes diced for curry, sometimes they want chops, or we even made goat sausages and they were really good.
"The sausages flew out the door and for Australia Day they even overtook the lamb sausages."
The couple believe the underrated meat has been snubbed in favour of beef, pork or lamb for many years due to the animal's reputation as a pest, but since producers have been breeding for meat quality, taste and popularity has improved out of sight.
"A lot of people who I've spoken to say they've tried goat before but it's been a feral they killed on a property and then it's put them off for 20 years, but then they try a well-bred Boer goat and there's just no comparison," Ms Sanders said.
Mr von Pein said he had one particular customer who had sworn off eating goat after a bad experience decades ago, but since tasting some of their premium chops, he was now a regular consumer.
"They've gone from 'oh I wouldn't eat that', to it being on the table most weeks," he said.
"Once they try it and realise they like it, they keep coming back now."
Ms Sanders said people were starting to take the goat industry more seriously over the last two years, with studs recording record sale results and goats making it into the headlines more than ever before.
"With the market going right up there over the last two years, goats have been spoken about a lot more," she said.
"I think it's in people's heads a bit more now with all the new sales for Boer goats and things, you start seeing them in papers and people get curious.
"We're just trying to push it as much as we can and maybe it will get to the level where people are buying it just as much as their lamb, beef or pork."
Culberts Meats is known for their paddock to plate model, whereby they stock beef, pork, lamb and goat which is grown on the von Pein's family property, as well as meat supplied from other local producers.
