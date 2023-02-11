Optimism for better relations

Grain buyers will be paying close attention to this week's virtual meeting between trade ministers of Australia and China.
Australia's Don Farrell and Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao will conduct the first meeting between trade ministers in three years.
Relations between the two countries have been strained for years but are showing signs of improvement with the change of government in Australia. Several Chinese government utilities were granted permission to resume coal imports from Australia after more than two years of unofficial bans on commodities ranging from coal, lobsters, wine and barley.
Most are optimistic that trade relations between Australia and China will continue to thaw through 2023 and this will see a broader lifting of the unofficial trade bans.
This would be broadly positive for Australia's grain farmers, although some areas stand to benefit more than others. China has continued to import large volumes of Australian wheat over the past two years, despite the bans on a range of other agricultural productions. China was, by far, Australia's largest wheat export destination in the 2021-22 season, accounting for more than a fifth of Australia's wheat exports for the season.
Barley exports to China would be a major beneficiary if there is to be a normalisation of trade relations with Australia. China had been Australia's major barley export destination before trade relations soured in 2020, regularly accounting for more than half of the total annual shipments.
Saudi Arabia has assumed the mantle as Australia's largest export destination over the past two seasons taking upwards of 3 million tonnes in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. Saudi Arabia has already been an active buyer of Australian barley for the 2022-23 season, but Australia's closer proximity to Asia is expected to see China re-emerge as the major destination for barley exports.
Barley values in WA and SA have bounced in recent weeks on trader positioning ahead of a possible resumption in exports to China. Queensland barley values remain well supported with the northern supplies well down on last year after a disappointing harvest in NSW, where crops struggled with the excessive spring rain.
A positive outcome from this week's meeting between Australia and China's trade ministers would add further support to domestic barley prices.
