Online listings down

Cattle offerings took a step back last week, with the 9516 head offered on AuctionsPlus down 23 per cent on the previous week and 48pc on the same week last year.
With the smaller offering came some rejuvenated competition through the quality young heifer lines, with the average value over reserve picking up 17pc, to $118/head.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifer demand continues to suffer from the rapidly eroding rebuilding sentiment, with the 2877 head selling to a disappointing clearance rate and significant decline in prices.
Tighter numbers through the five young steer categories failed to rally prices, with all but the heaviest lines registering a decline on a $/head basis. The largest category for the week, 280-330kg steers, with 831 head offered, averaged $59 lower, at $1423/head.
Feeder steer demand was steady, with the 436 head offered selling to a 49pc clearance rate, with prices averaging $7 higher, at $1879/head, while in c/kg terms, prices averaged 3c cheaper, at 411c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg averaged $60 lower, at $1579/head, with a 72pc clearance rate for the 531 head offered.
There was a very thin offering through the lightest steer lines, with the 274 200-280kg steers averaging a high clearance rate of 93pc, while prices averaged $145 lower, at $1184/head.
A line of 103 weaned Angus/Santa Gertrudis/Brahman steers, averaging 232.7kg out of Moonie, sold to $1370/head.
For the young heifer market, there was some steady demand through the mid-weight lines, with the 330-400kg lines up $47, to average $1516/head.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $1458/head, up $65. A line of 31 weaned Santa Gertrudis heifers, from Eidsvold, sold to $1180/head - averaging 280.8kg/head.
For the wider 400kg+ heifer category, the 422 head offered sold to a 25pc clearance rate, averaging $1720/head.
PTIC heifers again dominated the breeding market, with plenty of pre-auction enquiries failing to translate to sales, with the 23pc clearance rate signaling some very selective and cautious buying. For the 2877 head offered, prices averaged $327 lower, at $2344/head.
From Augathella, 55 Droughtmaster PTIC heifers sold to $1630/head, averaging 361.2kg/head.
PTIC cows averaged $2556/head, up $96.
There was a decline in AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb listings last week, with the 87,156 offered down 30pc with the biggest drop in numbers coming from the lamb categories.
Crossbred lambs had a total of 18,468 head offered, which sold to strong demand reaching an 85pc clearance rate. Prices ranged between $77-$140/head to average $111/head, up $1.
One of the few lamb categories to experience a rise in listings was Merino wether lambs, which rose 17pc, to total 14,582 head with a clearance rates of 46pc. Prices eased $14, at $82/head, selling to a top of $118.
Merino ewe lambs also experienced increased listings, up 55pc to total 920 head.
First-cross ewe lambs had a total of 6825 head offered, which sold to a subdued 18pc clearance. Prices ranged from $130-$230/head to average $179/head, up $25.
Composite/other breed lambs sold to a 76pc clearance across the 5372 head offered, with prices lifting by $20 to average $116/head.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes were the largest joined ewe category for the second week in a row, with 4975 head selling to a 56pc clearance. Prices eased $55, to average $171/head.
SM shedding breed ewes rose $42, averaging $300/head, with the 1827 head selling to a 77pc clearance.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets eased back $26, to average $138/head.
NSM Merino ewes averaged $100/head, back $32. The 6543 head offered sold to a 63pc clearance.
A line of 340 seven-year-old Merino ewes from Thallon weighing 61kg lwt returned $65.
Shedding breed ewes registered a $6 price drop, to average $196/head across the 1915 head offered - selling to a 43pc clearance.
Composite/other breed ewes saw the only price increase for the week across the unjoined categories rising $64 to average $180/head. The smaller offering saw the 1956 head sell to strong competition reaching an 83pc clearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.