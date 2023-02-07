Online listings down

Queensland Country Life
Cattle offerings on AuctionsPlus dropped 23 per cent last week

February 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Cattle offerings took a step back last week, with the 9516 head offered on AuctionsPlus down 23 per cent on the previous week and 48pc on the same week last year.

