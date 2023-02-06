Queensland performance horse stars were among the big winners when the finals of the incentive campdrafts and challenges were concluded at the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale in NSW last week.
The final of the Nutrien Classic Campdraft was held under lights on Thursday evening.
Well known Attunga, NSW, horse trainer, Robert Leach riding Peelvale Truce was sitting in equal second position going into the deciding round and was competitor 38 in the final and scored an 89, to take the lead by one point with a 267.
Richard and Georgia Chugg purchased Peelvale Truce at the 2021 Nutrien Equine Sale for $16,000 from Murray and Jackie Wilkinson and were rewarded for their investment when they took home the $50,000 winner's prize money cheque.
Two leading Queensland competitors placed equal second, Ben Hall riding the One Stylish Pepto gelding, Sandytate Naviti Style, owned by the Carrigan Bradley Syndicate who scored 88 points in the final to finish on 266.
As progeny of OSP, the combination scooped an extra $25,000 from the OSP Incentive scheme.
Also sharing second place was Will Durkin riding Wiregrass Bentley owned by Nash Killalea.
They scored an 89 for an aggregate score of 266.
Jason Comiskey from Alpha took out the Cut Out prize on his own Metallic Dash.
The Jimmy Matthews Memorial Ladies Campdraft was run over one round and was taken out by Jess Hoffmann riding Amrosi with 90 points, sitting just one point behind was another Queensland rider in Katie Southern riding EBS Touchmiasomemore.
The AELEC Bar Gelding Dash for Cash Campdraft was won by Jason Comiskey riding Metallic Dash after a run off with Ben Hall and Sandytate Naviti Style.
Will Durkin claimed back to back victories in the Martins Stock Haulage Open Campdraft riding his home bred mare Durkins Jewel with 271 points and the $10,000 prize money.
Last year, Will enjoyed success riding Denzel (Nonda Southern Cross) on behalf of David and Heather Pascoe.
Durkins Jewel was a 12-year-old mare by Hazelwood Conman and out of the well performed Durkins Diamond.
The 4Cyte Charlie Maher Memorial Young Guns Campdraft was taken out by James Moorhead riding Style N Blues with 181 points with Toby Coulthard (Fig) and Joe McKinnon (Ted) just one point behind.
Stallions with progeny in the Nutrien sale were eligible to compete in the Dalgety Stallion Shoot Out and attracted 28 competitors.
Run over three rounds of campdrafting and a cut out competition, Troy Clarke riding Eagle Hustler were clear winners with an aggregate score of 221 points ahead of Robert Leach riding Hazelwood Congressman with 216 points.
Mark Buttsworth showcased his prowess when he combined with 2020 sale topper Branchvale Metal Alloy to claim the Prydes Easifeed Australian Performance Horse Challenge with 350 points.
Sitting just behind the pace was Jon Templeton riding Serene Romance with 347.38 points and this decorated as the highest scoring Australian Stock Horse.
Branchvale Metal Alloy sold for $126,000 in 2020 on account of Emdee Enterprises and purchased by Rodger Grant, Koobah Performance Horses.
The stallion was by Metallic Cat and out of Reys Little Hottie.
Ben Hall riding Chisums Cash was crowned the 2023 NCCA Pryde's Easifeed National Champion Rider for the second consecutive year.
The National Campdraft Council of Australia ran a competition between the four associations under its banner and it was the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) team consisting of Will Durkin, Rohan Marks, Ben Hall, Peter Black, Jess Hoffman and Pete Comiskey that claimed the victory with 1265 points ahead of the Gippsland Campdraft Association with 1252.5 points, third position was the ABCRA with 1222.5 and in fourth position was the Southern Campdraft Association 787 points.
Due to the cancellation of the Warwick Gold Cup, the presentation of the 4th Dolly Everett Ladies series was held during the Nutrien Classic with Shari Knudsen riding Chics Playgirl crowned the winner and Jane Lee riding Hazelwood Coraline the aggregate cut out winner from the two legs of competition in Condamine and Chinchilla.
