Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Timber harvesters chipping away as demand set to continue

BM
By Brad Marsellos
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busy times for Bundy hardwood harvesters as timber shortages forecast to continue

Two warm, big smiles greet you as the delightful smell of rich, native timber hits you like an axe, when Ross and Ginneth Pershouse welcome you to their small timber mill just north of Bundaberg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.