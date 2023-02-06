Rural medicine groups have welcomed the landmark Strengthening Medicare Taskforce Report released by the federal government on Friday, but say more details are needed.
The 12-page report sets out a reform pathway to strengthen Medicare and rebuild primary care, which is "in the worst shape it has been in 40 years", according to Health Minister Mark Butler.
Perhaps the most significant recommendation, according to the minister, is better support for GPs and other primary care to be able to employ and use nurses and allied health professionals such as pharmacists and psychologists.
Mr Butler also didn't rule out an increase to the Medicare rebate and levy when questioned by reporters.
The Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine, which has been involved in taskforce deliberations, says the report will allow for reform and improve healthcare.
President and Stanthorpe rural generalist Dr Dan Halliday said the college supported the intent of the report and its recommendations and awaited more detail.
"Like all such reports, the devil will be in the detail," Dr Halliday said.
"The next steps of the reform process are crucial, including delivering more detail regarding priority of reforms, funding details and implementation timelines."
Dr Halliday said the college also recognised that in rural communities, GPs and rural generalists may not be the regular, on-the-ground team member and flexibility was needed.
"We need to allow flexibility in the system to ensure viability of services when they are not available," he said.
Rural Doctors Association of Australia says it it will be reviewing the report closely and the impending announcements of where the funding will be invested.
"We are happy to see the inclusion of rural generalists and rural GPs and the recognition of the importance of their role ... but we need to see detail on what support for these doctors will be implemented and how it will be funded," RDAA president Dr Megan Belot said.
"The increased scope of practice and associated cost of delivery required to care for patients in the absence of local non-GP specialist workforce needs to be recognised and addressed."
Dr Belot said Medicare reform needed to happen in alignment with initiatives already underway, such as full implementation of the National Rural Generalist Pathway, which "has been happening at a pace much slower than is needed by the sector".
The Albanese government has allocated $750 million to the Strengthening Medicare Fund that will be used to fund the report's recommendations and it will bring forward its plan through this year's budget in May.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
