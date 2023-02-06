Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Strengthening Medicare Taskforce Report dissected by rural medicine industry groups

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
February 6 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine president Dr Dan Halliday says the devil will be in the detail when it comes to the Medicare report. Picture ACRRM

Rural medicine groups have welcomed the landmark Strengthening Medicare Taskforce Report released by the federal government on Friday, but say more details are needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.