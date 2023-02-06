Spean Pastoral Co sold Angus cross weaner heifers 8-10 months old for $1220/head. BJ and AA Roughan, Scrub Creek, sold Angus cross heifers 12 months old for $1170/head and Droughtmaster heifers for $1130/head. KJ Hayes, Bright View, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1110/head. GS and CA Beanland sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1100/head. P and R McCarthy sold Limo cross heifer calves 4-5 months old for $810/head.