Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 745 head of cattle at their store sale on Friday.
The yarding was highlighted by a quality line of cows and calves selling to a dearer market. The good quality steers sold fully firm to slightly dearer on the previous week's rates.
Feeder bullocks sold to an easier market with availability into feedlots tightening. The heifer market is showing the effects of declining slaughter and feedlot grid prices.
Across the board lesser quality cattle were slightly cheaper again, with supply increasing and buyers becoming more selective.
Brahman feeder steers account Ashley Webster, Gatton, sold for $1750/head. P J McGowan, Esk, sold Brangus cross steers 16 months old for $1600/head. Sid Beutel, Wivenhoe, sold Charbray cross weaner steers 8-10 months old for $1550/head. D and S Walmsley, Cushnie, sold Limo cross steers 12 months old for $1500/head. H and D Farming sold Limo cross steers 14 months old for $1500/head.
Peter Dolan, Buaraba, sold Santa cross steers 12 months old for $1440/head. S and K Devcich sold Brangus backgrounder steers 12-14 months for $1440/head. Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1400/head. Eskdale Cattle, Toogoolawah, sold quality Angus cross weaner steers 6-8 months old for $1370/head.
D and S Gunthorpe, Nanango, sold Simmental cross heavy feeder heifers for $1750/head. LJ and PF Haynes sold quality Charolais cross trade feeder heifers for $1500/head. Jock Moisson, Mount Beppo, sold Brangus cross trade feeder heifers for $1500/head. MJ and SM Symes, Eidsvold, sold a quality line of backgrounder Santa heifers, 12-14 months topping $1460/head.
Spean Pastoral Co sold Angus cross weaner heifers 8-10 months old for $1220/head. BJ and AA Roughan, Scrub Creek, sold Angus cross heifers 12 months old for $1170/head and Droughtmaster heifers for $1130/head. KJ Hayes, Bright View, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1110/head. GS and CA Beanland sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1100/head. P and R McCarthy sold Limo cross heifer calves 4-5 months old for $810/head.
Darryl Sipple, Gatton, sold a quality pen of aged Brangus cows with Brangus calves 1-3 months old at foot for $2675/unit. Jarryd Janke, Gatton, sold aged Droughtmaster cows with Droughtmaster calves at foot for $2400/unit. D and S Gunthorpe sold aged Euro cross cows and calves for $2225/unit.
