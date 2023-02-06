THE annual Big Country Bull and Female Sale has started with a bang with two bulls attracting six-figure price tags.
In the early goings of the opening day of the two-day sale at the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers, the 15th bull in the catalogue Somerview Super Stare 3567 was the first to reach the six-figure milestone, when he was knocked down for $100,000 to Peter and Joy Newman, Rathlyn Brahmans, Emerald.
Offered by the Kirkwood family, Somerview Red Brahman stud, Charters Towers, the 25-month-old homozygous polled son of Palmvale Honky Tonk and out of Somerview Ebony Eyes 2359, was described in the sale catalogue as being a "tidy, square-bodied bull that stands up straight and strong", while he weighed 772 kilograms and had an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres.
Auctioneer Wayne York did not have to wait long to reach the six figure mark again when the 36th bull in the catalogue, NCC Niko, was sold to a partnership of the Rockemer family, Gigoomgan Brahmans, Brooweena and the Mollenhagen family, Mountain Springs Brahmans, Monto, for $160,000.
Offered by NCC Brahmans, Duaringa, the 25-month-old polled scured son of Doonside Taser and out of NCC Dienka 2102 was described in the catalogue as being "beautifully balanced, correct and well made," while tipping the scales at 846kg and having an EMA of 147sqcm.
Such was the start of Monday's selling action, the first 36 bulls that went under the hammer sold at an average of $15,194.
The sale continues on Monday with red Brahmans before concluding on Tuesday with the grey Brahman offering.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
