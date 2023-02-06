ONE of Southern Queensland's most iconic truck stops has come back to life after being closed for almost two years.
The Captains Mountain truck stop near Millmerran, reopened late last year after its doors were closed in November 2020, which meant there was limited facilities for motorists travelling between Toowoomba and Goondiwindi.
However, new Brisbane-based owners have helped bring the popular site back to life, offering not just fuel but fresh food, groceries and amenities for truck drivers.
The move to reopen has been warmly welcomed by the Millmerran community as the truck stop employs a team of about 14 local staff members.
"On average, we would have about 25 to 30 trucks come through every day, as well as plenty of cars," Captains Mountain truck stop manager Ajay Preet told the Queensland Country Life.
"Reopening has been well received by the truck drivers because there is 141 kilometres between service stations like this, so it has been really welcomed by truck drivers."
As well as a chance to refuel, the site also boasts shower facilities a restaurant and a truckers lounge complete with a 95-inch television.
"It's not just the truck drivers, locals are also really pleased that we are reopen," Ms Preet said.
"The service station offers a great service that I think was missed while we were closed."
