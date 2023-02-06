The ergo machines were whirring and the ice machine was working overtime at the Queensland State Rowing Centre at Wyaralong Dam on Saturday as the second Brisbane GPS regatta for the 2023 season took place.
Despite south east Queensland's stifling heatwave, 880 schoolboys from St Joseph's Gregory Terrace, Nudgee College, Anglican Church Grammar School, The Southport School, Brisbane Boys College, Brisbane Grammar School and Brisbane State High School were hard at work on the course, testing their boats and each other out.
BBC's 1st VIII signalled its intention of making it a threepeat at the Head of the River in mid-March.
The current pennant-holders, having won in 2021 and 2022, smashed out the first 2000m round in a time of 6:00.61, with the TSS boat 3.69 seconds behind in second place.
In the second round later in the morning the BBC crew won again with a 6:30.28 row, closely followed by the Churchie crew 2.22 seconds away.
Regattas continue on February 11 and 25, and March 4 in the HoR build-up.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
