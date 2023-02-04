Hundreds of keen footy players have taken to the field in Roma for what is dubbed "Queensland's toughest rugby sevens competition."
Teams travelled from all over regional Queensland, as well as Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast, and battled it out during the two days of competition.
A large crowd of Roma locals headed down to Gallas Fox Park and braved the heat to cheer on their home teams, with one of the girls teams, Jack's Chicks, taking home the win for the second year in a row, and one of the mens sides making it into the semi final.
