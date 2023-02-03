Six figure prices dominated headlines during the first day of selling at the Nutrien Classic on Thursday but there was a much deeper story to be told.
Two lots offering a depth of breeding and performance rarely seen or available for public auction sold for $400,000 and $350,000.
Both mares were presented for sale by Mark Buttsworth but were a result of the late Tom Strachan's legacy and passion for the performance horse industry and his love for cutting.
Mr Strachan was the co-founder of the Packhorse Pastoral Company and was an inspiring entrepreneur who sadly lost his life in August from a plane accident.
Mr Strachan purchased Ducktacular from the late John Brekelman's widow, Margit Nezold and entrusted Mark Buttsworth to start and train this eye catching filly.
After Mr Strachan's passing a number of horses were sold privately, including Ducktacular, the five-year-old mare by Metallic Cat, out of John Brekelman's Dashing Duckling.
Dashing Duckling was the dam of John Brekelman's highly decorated Ducks Dux who is still the highest money earning mare in the history of the NCHA and was inducted into the Horse Hall of Fame in 2013.
Ducktacular was a three quarter sister to Ducks Dux.
At the time, Michael and Kathryn Vivers, Crystal Hill, Tingha, NSW along with son Wal, saw a chance to purchase Ducktacular for her sort after genetics and future breeding prospects.
Wal Vivers had worked and managed properties for the Packhorse Pastoral Company and considered Tom Strachan as not only a work colleague, but a close friend and mentor.
The Vivers family retained an embryo from Ducktacular and saw an opportunity to offer this mare through the Nutrien Classic sale.
There was an air of silence at the brilliance of Ducktacular and after being passed in, the mare was sold for $400,000 to an undisclosed purchaser through selling agent Nutrien Tamworth.
Trainer Mark Buttsworth described Peppyphlaire, the six-year-old mare, by EB S Phalaris and out of Yugilbar O Peppy Roy account of Lighthouse Station Pty Ltd, Roma as an extra special mare, a natural cow horse with low style and the easiest horse he'd ever trained.
Peppyphlaire won four Futurities, including the 2020 Toowoomba, Injune, Rolleston and was 2021 Reserve Champion at the Scone NCHA Futurity and the 2022 Derby Winner scoring 229 points.
The mare fetched $325,000 and was purchased by Koobah Performance Horses.
The influence of the late John Brekelmans impact on the Nutrien Classic Sale was recognised in 2020, as the first and only vendor at the time to reach a million dollars.
The Dynasty of John Brekelmans 'Duck' horses remain highly sort after and feature in many of the top priced and performed horses in the nation.
