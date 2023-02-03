Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tom Strachan's horses among six figure offerings at Nutrien Classic

By Robyn Paine
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ducktacular working in the sale demonstration with Mark Buttsworth. Pictures supplied by Nutrien

Six figure prices dominated headlines during the first day of selling at the Nutrien Classic on Thursday but there was a much deeper story to be told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.