Mining community in Queensland demands action

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
February 4 2023 - 6:00pm
MEU Queensland district president Stephen Smyth (left) with Leesh Dawson, whose father Graham Dawson was crushed by a collapsing roof at Crinum Mine in 2021. Picture by MEU

Mining companies have escaped prosecution over at least six deaths and five serious injuries on regional Queensland mine sites since 2019 despite serious questions around safety.

