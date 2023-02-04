Mining companies have escaped prosecution over at least six deaths and five serious injuries on regional Queensland mine sites since 2019 despite serious questions around safety.
Experienced underground coal miner Graham Dawson, 60, was one of many miners who went to work one day and never returned home.
He worked at Gregory Crinum mine near Emerald and was killed in 2021 after the roof collapsed and crushed him.
It took four days for his body to be recovered and no charges have been laid.
Mr Dawson's daughters Katrina and Leesh are now speaking out.
"Our father lost his life working underground. For families like ours, the consequences of a tragic workplace accident burden us every day," Leesh said.
The pair have added their voices to the Justice for Miners union campaign which launched on Friday.
It calls on the Resources Minister and Industrial Relations Minister to use their powers to ensure the Workplace Health and Safety Prosecutor and Resources Safety and Health Queensland are "held to account for their repeated failures" to prosecute individuals and companies over incidents which have killed and seriously injured mine workers.
"We're supporting the Justice for Miners campaign and urging the government to ensure mining companies are held accountable when they allow death and injury to occur on their watch," Leesh said.
The Mining and Energy Union says Queensland mineworkers have had enough of coal companies and senior executives going unpunished.
"I'm sick of sitting down with the families of members we've lost and trying to explain why no one has been held accountable," MEU Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said.
"Grieving families and communities hear time and time again that no charges are laid, or charges are laid and dropped, or cases are indefinitely held up."
In 2020, five miners at the Grosvenor mine at Moranbah were horrifically burned in an explosion. No one has been prosecuted.
David Routledge was crushed to death by a wall at Middlemount mine near Emerald in 2019. Charges initially brought against a senior manager were dropped.
Charges laid against the mine operator and a senior mine executive after the death of Brad Duxbury at the Carborough Downs mine near Moranbah in 2019 were rejected due to a legal technicality.
A spokesperson for the Resources Minister said the health and safety of all workers was paramount but the government had no say in prosecutions.
"As the minister previously said, he was disappointed about the decision not to lay charges in relation to the Grosvenor explosion, but it is not up to politicians to decide who is prosecuted," they said.
They said Queensland had the toughest mine safety and health laws in the world.
A WHSP spokesperson said it had to consider whether there were 'reasonable' prospects of a conviction when a case was presented to the court.
This involves taking into account the availability, competence and compellability of witnesses and their likely impression on the court, any conflicting statements by a material witness, the admissibility of evidence, any lines of defence plainly open to the alleged offender, and "whether the public interest requires a prosecution".
They said the decision to bring a prosecution was "a significant one" and the effect of the decision on those impacted was "likely to be considerable".
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
