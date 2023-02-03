Queensland Country Life
Toowoomba Bypass reopens to eastbound traffic

Updated February 3 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Motorists are once again able to head east on the Toowoomba Bypass. Picture Acciona

Motorists are once again able to travel eastbound on the Toowoomba Bypass after the company charged with its repair reopened one lane today.

