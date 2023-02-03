Toowoomba Bypass reopens to eastbound traffic

Motorists are once again able to travel eastbound on the Toowoomba Bypass after the company charged with its repair reopened one lane today.
Nexus Infrastructure's operations and maintenance team reopened the single lane at 2pm for all eastbound motorists.
Nexus CEO James Thewlis said the lane reopened ahead of schedule.
"With the initial stabilisation works complete, we are now able to confidently reopen an eastbound lane for motorists, Mr Thewlis said.
"Works will continue on the cutting repair but this closure and stabilisation work will allow us to re-construct the cutting while maintaining traffic flows on the Bypass.
"We thank the community and motorists for their patience during this time while these essential works were carried out.
"One lane will remain closed for the duration of the reconstruction works but this is unlikely to impact on travel times.
"Safety is always at the top of our priority list and we ask motorists to be aware the works and follow the signage as directed for their safety and the safety of others."
The $1.6 billion government project, which turned three in September, was built to take trucks out of central Toowoomba, but due to damage, both eastbound lanes were closed in late October after heavy rainfall caused "significant movement" in a cutting on the northern side of the road.
Motorists can expect a 40km/hour speed limit when moving through this section of the bypass.
Containers have been setup in this area as a barrier between ongoing works and motorists and geotechnical monitoring of the cutting will continue.
The design of the cutting is underway, and once completed, Nexus will be able to confirm when it expects the work to be completed.
Construction updates will continue to be provided to the community as the cutting repair works progress.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.