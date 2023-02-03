Around 446 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Export cattle were slightly dearer, as were feeder types.
Results were reflective of quality in younger cattle, with quality lines holding firm, while plainer types were easier.
Cows and calves sold to a stronger market than the previous sale.
Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf Charbray heifers for $2200, a line of heifers with young calves at foot for $2080 and feeder heifers for $1560.
Bruce Cameron, Silver Ridge, sold Brahman steers for $1800 and $1780 and Red Angus steers for $1720.
Barbara Jensen, Lockyer Waters, sold a Santa bull for $2240.
Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold Euro cross weaners, with steers making $1420 and heifers $1200.
Pat Speedy, Clumber, sold Lines of Brangus cattle, with steers making $1700, $1410 and $1395 and heifers $1410 and $1250.
Jim Baldwin, Flagstone Creek, sold the top steer for $2310.
George Miller, Mt Whitestone, sold Brahman heifers for $1640.
Alroy Neuendorf, Mt Tarampa, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $1700 and $1500.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus backgrounder steers for $1620 and $1400.
Colleen Zischke, Gatton, sold Charolais cross steers for $1480.
Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold Santa weaner steers for $1430 and cows and calves for $1900.
Lindsay and Silvia Logan, Mulgowie, sold Brahman backgrounder steers for $1480.
Darren Steinhardt, Ropeley, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1450.
Dave Wilson, Carpendale, sold Charbray cows and calves for $2000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.