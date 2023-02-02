GEOFF and Virginia Phillips's South West Queensland property Tabooba is 5674 hectares (14,020 acres) of very well managed freehold country, ideally suited to grain and cattle production.
Located 130km west of Goondiwindi, 37km west of Talwood, and 40km east of Nindigully, the property is accessed from Hollymount Road, 4km north of the Barwon Highway.
The Phillips bought the homestead block in 1997, adding two other portions in the following 12 years.
The slightly undulating country consists of mainly red box, kurrajong, wilga, belah type soils. Original timbers include kurrajong, box, wilga, belah, sandalwood and ironbark, with small areas of bendee ridge.
There is an excellent stand of buffel and native grasses, with herbages in season.
Tabooba has been thoughtfully developed with good shade lines and livestock corridors in the grazing country and efficient, open cultivations in the The (3600 acre) farmed area.
Crops grown in the friable red soils include wheat, barley, oats and chickpeas. More than 2800ha has been farmed in the past.
A piped bore scheme waters the entire property, supplying tanks and troughs as well as the homestead. There are also back up dams in some paddocks. The average annual rainfall is 475mm (19 inches).
A 1.8m high exclusion fence was erected in 2018 with a neighboring property. Tabooba is divided into 14 main paddocks and three holding paddocks. Internal fences are all stock proof, including sections of new fencing.
There are two sets of steel panel cattle yards.
The four bedroom timber homestead has open verandahs on all sides and is set in a well maintained garden overlooking water. There are also two cottages used for guest accommodation located in the garden.
Other improvements include a steel frame machinery shed/workshop, three stand shearing shed, two seed/fertiliser silos, three bay garage and various outbuildings.
Expressions of interest on Tabooba close with Nutrien Harcourts on March 9.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts.
