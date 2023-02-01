Competition increases at Gracemere

CQLX agents yarded a better quality line of cattle this week that were rewarded with better competition.
The offering consisted of 710 steers, 747 heifers, 131 cows, 55 cows and calves and 30 bulls, for a total yarding of 1666 head.
Prices increased for all categories and competition was stronger with a full panel of buyers.
Cattle came from areas as far west as Alpha, north to Sarina and all other local areas.
P and K Norris, Moura sold a pen of Brahman steers for 343c weighing 459kg to return $1575/hd
R Weatherall, Gracemere sold Droughtmaster steers for 494c weighing 328kg to return $1624/hd
L Mckinlay, Gogango sold a pen of Brangus steers for 496c weighing 305kg to return $1515/hd
M and V Cocks, Duaringa sold a run of Brahman steers for 434c weighing 302kg to return $1315/hd
K and S Russell, Bouldercombe sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for 502c weighing 286kg to return $1440/hd
JP Coughlan, Calliope sold a run of Brahman steers for 500c weighing 261kg to return $1306/hd
M and L Polkinghorne, Kokotungo sold a pen of Brangus steers for 534c weighing 259kg to return $1386/hd
G and L Ohl, Baralaba sold a pen of Brangus steers for 552c weighing 241kg to return $1331/hd
L and S Crawford, Coowonga sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 570c/kg weighing 237kg to return $1353/hd
A Herden, Jardine sold Brahman cross Weaner Steers for 568c/kg weighing 226kg to return $1284/hd
Malvern Development, Tungamull sold Brangus cross steers for 558c weighing 222kg to return $1239/hd
Wise Raven, Mackay sold Brangus steers for 544c weighing 211kg to return $1150/hd
Allen Pastoral, Boyne Valley sold Brangus steers for 542c weighing 200kg to return $1084/hd
K and S Russell, Bouldercombe sold Droughtmaster cows for 270c weighing 679kg to return $1833/hd
A Judas, Bracewell sold a pen of Brangus cows for 318c weighing 482kg to return $1535/hd
K and S Russell, Bouldercombe sold Droughtmaster heifers for 458c/kg weighing 274kg to return $1258/hd
Purnell Grazing Co, Alton Downs sold Droughtmaster heifers for 430c weighing 267kg to return $1148/hd
Malvern Development, Tungamull sold Brahman heifers for 448c weighing 227kg to return $1021/hd
A Herden, Jardine sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for 418c/kg weighing 221kg to return $927/hd
AG & OE Smith, Duaringa sold Brangus cross cows and calves for $2,900 per unit
