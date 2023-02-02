Monto's fortnightly fat and store sale saw a yarding of 889 head come to hand.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, as well as the Boyne Valley, Jambin, Banana and Biloela.
A good quality run of fat cattle came to hand and sold similar to previous sale.
Top quality runs of weaners and feeder steers sold to a very strong market.
A mixed quality yarding of weaner heifers struggled to maintain the rate of last sale.
Good quality pregnancy tested in calf heifers sold to $1760.
A Charbray bull account Lamb Pastoral Co sold to 252.2c/kg at 905kg to return $2282.41
Charbray steers from NJ and VM Ryan sold to 316.2c/kg at 595kg to return $1881.39
Droughtmaster cross heifers account of JT Cahalane sold to 314.2c/kg at 500kg to return $1571.
JT Cahalane also sold Droughtmaster cows to 268.2c/kg at 670kg to return $1796.94
VI and AC Goody sold Brangus heifers to 324.2c/kg at 505kg to return $1637.21
Brahman cows account AL & RJ Price sold to 280.2c/kg at 680kg to return $1905.36
Droughtmaster steers account Waratah Pastoral Co sold to 396.2c/kg at 423kg to return $1676.42
Red Brangus steers from Karen Hockey sold to 540.2c/kg at 312kg to $1689.16.
AJ and SM Sanderson sold Simmental steers to 534.2c/kg at 290kg to return $1549.18.
Droughtmaster steers account WT Ariens & Family sold to 554.2c/kg at 266kg to return $1474.17.
Brahman steers account SP and HO Mossman sold to 540.2c/kg at 250kg to return $1350.50.
Santa steers EST JT Pickering sold to 568.2c/kg at 261kg to return $1486.79.
Brangus cross steers account Bonham family trust sold to 548.2c/kg at 260kg to return $1428.06.
Bluffview Pastoral sold Brangus cross steers to 570.2c/kg at 246kg to return $1407.68.
Charbray steers account Hiscock and Sons sold to 460.2c/kg at 330kg to return $1518.66.
Rob and Paula Poulton sold Charbray PTIC heifers to $1760.
IK and TD Sanderson sold Simmental heifers to 388.2c/kg at 406kg to return $1578.68.
Monal Grazing sold Angus cross heifers to 334.2c/kg at 380kg to return $1269.96
Charbray cross heifers account PJ and SE Gray sold to 358.2c/kg at 226kg to return $811.92
Charbray cross heifers account GS & BW Otto sold to 390c/kg at 210kg to return $819.
