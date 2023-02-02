In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kgs sold to 382c/kg to average 355c/kg, 350-400kg steers topped at 408c/kg to average 378c/kg, 280-350kg steers made as much as 490c/kg to average 424c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kgs sold to 556c/kg to average 449c/kg, while light steers under 200kgs were too few to quote.

