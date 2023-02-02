Amidst humid conditions, agents and producers eagerly watched the first sale of the New Year at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, as the price for processor cows peaked at 309.2c/kg, providing a promising gauge for further sales.
Emerald combined agents yarded 950 head for their first sale of 2023, after wet weather and lack of numbers forced agents to cancel their first sale on January 19.
Numbers were steadied following rain on the day before, with buyer interest remaining solid, when comparing Emerald prices against the rest of the state.
Cattle were drawn from local areas and as far north as Mount Garnet on the southern Atherton Tablelands.
Read more: Prices improve at Dalby
Competition came from the local processors and reflected the quality and condition on offer.
Brock Palmer of Emerald Land and Cattle Company (Livestock) said the Emerald cattle sale opened up in line with most other selling centres so far this year.
"(Emerald's) store cattle this week were mixed in quality and supply so it might be hard to quote against southern markets," Mr Palmer said.
"However, our prime cow market was amongst the strongest seen in the state this week, good quality line up of local cows and solid competition from three of the major processors."
A limited offering of local prime cattle on the day sold to strong competition from local and southern processors, with prime cows the highlight of the day.
Emerald Land and Cattle Company sold the top pen of cows on the day, on account of Shaun and Mindy Durdin at Heathwood, Springsure.
The Durdins' sold heavy Santa cows, weighing 642 kilograms, at 309.2c/kg or $1987/head to Teys Lakes Creek.
"The top pen of cows presented by the Durdin Family were amongst a line of well finished cows from that vendor," Mr Palmer said.
"They were heavy solid Santa cows with good finish and little waste, they'll dress well on the hook."
In the prime section, bullocks over 550kgs sold to 370c/kg to average 365c/kg, heavy steers 500-550kgs reached 382c/kg to average 339c/kg.
Heavy heifers over 400kgs sold to 315c/kg to average 317c/kg.
Heavy cows over 520kgs topped at 309.2c/kg to average 299c/kg, cows 450-520kgs made as much as 296c/kg to average 278c/kg, while bulls over 600kgs sold to 280c/kg.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kgs sold to 382c/kg to average 355c/kg, 350-400kg steers topped at 408c/kg to average 378c/kg, 280-350kg steers made as much as 490c/kg to average 424c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kgs sold to 556c/kg to average 449c/kg, while light steers under 200kgs were too few to quote.
Trade feeder heifers 350-400kgs sold to 328c/kg to average 324c/kg, 280-350kg heifers topped at 414c/kg to average 362c/kg, weaner heifers 200-280kgs made as much as 496c/kg to average 392c/kg, while light heifers under 200kgs were too few to quote.
A single pen of Crossbred cows, with 10 cows and only 7 calves at foot, sold for $1550/unit.
Mr Palmer said rain predicted in the next couple of days for parts of central Queensland may dictate whether sales go ahead in the coming weeks.
"Further rainfall is going to dictate sales moving forward, but how good is it to see a good widespread season for once," he said.
"Now we have got the first sale under our belt we'll do our best to keep it rolling weekly as usual weather permitting."
Shaun & Mindy Durdin of Heathwood, Springsure, sold a line of heavy well finished Santa cows, weighing 686 kg, making 305.2c/kg to return $2,096/head.
Godwin Smith Group of Yarrai, Springsure, sold heavy Santa/Brangus x cows weighing 667 kg which made 301.2c/kg to return $2,010/head.
Phillip & Sarah Bridgeman of Glenlee, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster/Charolais x weaner steers weighing 315 kg which made 442.2c/kg to return $1,394/head.
AG and LP Mckinlay, Blackwater sold Angus steers for 382.2c/kg, weighing 430kg to return $1643/hd.
The Connelly family of Peninsula, Clermont sold their 565kg Brahman bullocks to make 368c/kg and return $2081/head.
The Prince family Janibee, Capella offered Droughtmaster bullocks, weighing 578kg, to make 370c/kg and return $2139/head.
Dean Eyles of Doonedyn, Capella sold Brangus cross cows, 680kg, for 305c/kg and return $2075/head.
The Prince family of Melaleuca, Capella offered Droughtmaster steers, weighing 502kg, for 348c/kg and $1750/head.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.