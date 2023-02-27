The business of Brahman crossbreeding has worked well in relation to ease of market accessibility across multiple generations for the Hacon family.
The directors of Hacon & Sons, Peter and Fran Hacon, have recently relocated to Kilcoy.
Their eldest son Peter Graham, and his wife Hannah, live at Granada, a 48,562ha property 90km north of Cloncurry. Drew, and his wife Annie, live at Cubbaroo, a 40,469ha property beside Granada which also incorporates Ballaghmore and Tynddol. Jamie and Helen manage the 315,654ha Buckingham Downs 250km south of Mt Isa.
The Hacons aggregation started when George Burton, a shearing contractor, drew Ballaghmore Downs in 1919. He passed away aged 54 and Walter George Hacon took over at the age of 19.
From there the business grew over time, most notably with the addition of Granada in 1985, Cubbaroo in 1999 and, most recently, Buckingham in 2000.
Granada and Cubbaroo comprise a balance of red and black soils. The red soil country has gone to buffel and has two rivers running through it, the Dugald and the Correla. The black soil Mitchell grass country runs into pebbly ridge timbered with Gidgy and has many Coolibah-lined creeks.
Buckingham has a diverse range of land types, it has the Wills River with red soil and buffel to black soil Mitchell grass plains through to range country with spinifex.
Drew Hacon said the family enjoyed a terrific 2022 season.
"So far 2023 has been excellent with lots of little falls of steady grass growing rain," Mr Hacon said.
He said the the business was running sheep but transitioned out and into cattle during the late 1970s to early 1980s, at which time the family began running a Brahman/Droughtmaster-cross herd.
"However, with the purchase of Granada, where CSR had a Brahman stud, we decided to focus on Brahman production."
Today, the stud cows are managed by Drew and Annie at Cubbaroo, while Peter and Jamie run a commercial operation of Brahman and Brahman cross/composites with turnoff cattle being run at Buckingham and sold predominantly into the heavy feeder market.
"We also tap into the live export sector and fat cows go to the works. The average age of the steers at sale is 24 months."
They run red and grey Brahmans breeders as well as a small Charbray cow herd at Cubbaroo.
"Heifers are joined at two-years-old and must have a first calf rebreed to be retained in the top stud paddocks. Our cows are run in pregnancy groups with a four month join."
He said there's demand for herd bulls backed up by data. To cater for this, 10 years ago, the Hacons implemented a program recording calving history, date of birth and other traits.
"We've come to really appreciate the benefits of the data we've collected. It gives us a clear picture of each animal."
The Hacons artificially inseminate (AI) their heifers for their initial join with a fixed time program.
"We attend the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale every year to acquire new sires. We also AI to outside bulls and retain the lead of our homebred bulls out of the top stud paddocks."
The Hacons focus is on acquiring and retaining bulls out of cows with a proven track record, with high morphology and 400 day scrotal results.
Their sale bulls have their 200, 400 and 600 day weights and 400 day scrotal results, and they're semen tested and independently soundness evaluated.
"We aim to keep our herd functional and accountable to sell acclimatised bulls into northern Australia that people can buy with confidence.
"We're very excited to be involved with the Brahman breed going forward, it has come a long way but there is always more we can do.
"We think the Brahman lends itself well to use in purebred and crossbreeding operations."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
