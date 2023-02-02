Despite plenty of weather-related challenges at Jandowae last season, Shane and Sharon McKenna's new imidazolinone-tolerant barley performed admirably when it came time to harvest.
Mr McKenna was looking for a new barley that would suit his farming system and have improved lodging tolerance and decided on Maximus CL - an newer alternative to Spartacus CL.
However, the wet didn't make it easy for its first run.
"A lot of the lower country was waterlogged as there was 129mm rain prior to plant (May and June) and 245mm rain in-crop," Mr McKenna said.
Sown on June 30 last year at 45kg/ha with 43kg/ha Starter Z, crop emergence was good considering there was 35mm rain directly after planting.
Mr McKenna said the variety stood up well and was easy to harvest.
"There were only a few areas where it lodged along some headlands and in the very best areas of the paddock. The crop ended up averaging 4.7t/ha which we were very happy with," he said.
Along with good yield, the grain quality was very good with test weights of 67-68kg/hL, low screenings and protein between 11 and 12pc meeting malt one spec - although there is no segregation locally for malt.
Imi-tolerance is also an important consideration for Mr McKenna when growing barley.
He will typically use imazapic at the start of a long fallow to assist with summer grass weed control which will then be planted back to barley the following winter.
The ability to spray Intervix over the variety will be useful to target in-crop weeds, such as wild oats and late germinating summer grasses including feathertop Rhodes and barnyard grass.
"Unfortunately, this season we weren't able to get any Intervix on in-crop as it was too wet and the plants were too advanced when it eventually dried out enough, however having the imi tolerance with Maximus will be helpful in reducing our weed burden," he said.
They will be retaining enough seed to plant 100pc of their barley area to the the variety next season.
InterGrain barley breeder David Moody said Maximus CL had been well adopted across barley-growing regions as a high yielding malting barley with improved disease resistance and quality over its predecessor Spartacus CL.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.