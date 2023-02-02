Prices dearer for light restocker cattle at Silverdale

A number of categories sold to dearer rates at the Silverdale live weight sale on Wednesday.
Some 257 head were yarded with agents commenting that light feeder steers were noticeably dearer while weaner steers and heifers were also stronger.
A good run of cows came to hand and sold to strong rates.
Heavy Droughtmaster cows from D Mays sold for 289c/kg or $2343/hd while Charolais cows from G Nicholson made 301c/kg and $2334/hd.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from CJ Heit sold for $2480/unit.
Medium Brangus cows from C Young made 311c/kg or $1740/hd.
Santa bulls from EM Piggott made 275c/kg to return $2257/hd.
Full mouth ox Droughtmasters from D Pointon sold for 307c/kg or $2211/hd.
Four tooth Brahman steers from TG Profke made 370c/kg or $1968.
Six tooth Santa cross heifers from JK Grazing made 344c/kg or $1902/hd.
Heavy Brangus feeder steers from D Ritcher made 379c/kg to return $1668/hd.
Light feeder Charbray cross steers from L&D Reader made 481c/kg or $1448/hd.
Yearling Droughtmaster mickeys from D Mays made 415c/kg or $1328/hd.
Charbray feeder heifers from WR and K Hallas made 360c/kg or $1350/hd.
Angus weaner heifers from SA and BE Ferris made 415c/kg or $1095/hd while the steers made 535c/kg or $1402/hd.
