Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Silverdale sale sees light restocker cattle

February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices dearer for light restocker cattle at Silverdale

A number of categories sold to dearer rates at the Silverdale live weight sale on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.