PREMIUM Central Highlands property Glendarriwell offers a significant area of farming country in addition to a sizeable cattle breeding operation.
Offered by the Prewett family, the 3893 hectares (9620 acres) freehold property is predominantly open to semi-open black soil downs country running into areas of mixed brigalow scrub and superior flats on Anakie Creek.
Darriwell is located south of the Capricorn Highway, 34km west of Emerald and 16km south west of Anakie, close to Fairbairn Dam.
There is about 1942ha of black soil cultivation, which is mainly contoured. Some 475ha of mixed brigalow country has been developed with buffel grass.
A further 1476ha is open downs grazing country with scattered small scrub influences.
About 320ha of scrub country has recently been pelleted.
Water is supplied by five bores and two dams. There are also seasonal waterholes in Anakie Creek.
Improvements include a machinery shed, cotton seed shed with a 250 square metre floor area, hay shed, two igloo style sheds, fuel shed, and two 24,000 litre fuel tanks.
There are also four 1135 tonne Kotzur grain silos, three seed silos, and a 200t gas powered drying silo.
There are old cattle yards reinforced with about 120 steel panels.
The impressive five bedroom, three bathroom homestead was built in 1987 and has an inground pool and a cold room.
The second three bedroom home was built in 2013 and has a wrap around verandah. The two bedroom quarters have a living area with an attached donga with a bathroom and laundry.
Glendarriwell will be auctioned by RBV Rural in Emerald on March 31.
Contact Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, or Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural, Emerald.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.