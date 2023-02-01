Prices improve at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby increased by 202 head to 3526 at Wednesday's sale.
Consignments of 455 head from far western Queensland and 253 from New South Wales were included in the line-up.
All the usual export buyers were in attendance and operating on improved prices.
The regular feed and trade buyers plus restockers were also present and active in the market.
Yearling steers and heifers to restockers and feed generally sold close to the previous week's improved prices. However bullocks and cows to export processors have sold to a dearer trend with improvements of 10c to 14c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 588c to average 496c with poor quality lines at 403c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 480c to average from 423c to 446c, with restockers lines averaging similar money. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 409c and made to 442c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 472c to average 437c with poor quality lines at 331c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 394c to average 355c to 390c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 396c with the largest numbers at 355c/kg.
Bullocks made to 367c to average 357c/kg. Cows to restockers made to 313c to average 284c/kg. Good heavy weight cows to export processors made to 309c to average 303c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 316c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2020/unit.
