Queensland Country Life
Home/News

North Burnett town fights for the free-to-air television right

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated February 2 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wakka Wakka Elder Yvonne Chapman joined a rally to keep the free-to-air television streaming in Eidsvold. Picture: Supplied Debbra O'Rourke

There is a pause on television screens showing only static across the North Burnett town of Eidsvold due to the community standing up and demanding the free-to-air signal remain streaming from the transmission tower.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.