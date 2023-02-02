There is a pause on television screens showing only static across the North Burnett town of Eidsvold due to the community standing up and demanding the free-to-air signal remain streaming from the transmission tower.
North Burnett Regional Council decided in April 2021 to close the tower on 27 January 2023, which would end access to all commercial television stations and SBS for residents of the region.
The ABC broadcast would continue through a separate tower.
But after a vocal gathering of locals protesting the transmission shutdown, the signal has remained active - for now.
Council Mayor Les Hotz has requested a "special meeting" for the coming Monday, commencing at 3.00PM, to amend the previous decision to close the tower and move the date to June this year, unless the tower fails before that date.
A statement from NBRC confirms that no action will be taken to decommission the television retransmission equipment prior to the meeting.
Eidsvold local Yasmin Barber said she was proud of her town for expressing their concern over losing the television signal which would leave residents feeling isolated and unable to receive reliable sources of news and information.
"When you identify the issues and say why the decisions are not good, you can really make change happen," Ms Barber said.
"We had about 30 people at the rally, and I think getting 30 people out of a town of 600 is really great.
"The problem for us losing this is access to accurate news and information, if you remove that people would only be able to access information on social media, and we know that can lead to misinformation."
Ms Barber said she was disappointed no members of council or the mayor attended the rally and community consultation was lacking in the tower closure.
"Sometimes we have to make decisions that are not palatable, but when you make them they have to be sound decisions, based in evidence and stand firm with them when people challenge you on them," Ms Barber said.
"At that meeting Monday I really hope council reconsiders their stance on the tower, I don't have the budget or the cost, but I think they should postpone for at least another 12 months.
"Let's look at funding options like grants to continue that service from state or federal government or funding agreements in order to support community members transitioning to a different service."
Council said Eidsvold residents would be able to access free-to-air TV through a federal government service known as VAST, but with an estimated set up cost of $800 the option is not affordable for many already struggling with the rising costs of living or lacking internet service.
Debbra O'Rourke also attended the rally and feels the loss of television for the town was the last straw for locals feeling they had already lost too many services.
"We have lost everything else in this town," Ms O'Rourke said.
"We've got half a library, limited pool access, we are struggling to have a pub because the people have to renovate there, the kids don't have a decent park.
"Shall I go on?"
And while Ms O'Rourke understands the financial limits on NBRC due to a small population base, maybe assistance could be offered at a higher government level.
"If it's federal that say free-to-air must be transmitted somewhat to Australia, why can't they help?" Ms O'Rourke said.
"I understand the rich always get more and we are a poor council so we do have to have some sort of cut backs, but none of the other towns in the North Burnett have been cut back.
"I'm concerned about mental health, what's going to happen to the people that have no entertainment, some of these people, all they have is to sit with the telly and watch their favourite show."
Ms O'Rourke said she would continue to try and find affordable options for locals and hoped the transmission could stay.
"I hold two jobs and I can't afford the switch to VAST," Ms O'Rourke said.
"What about the pensioners? Somebody should be offering a subsidy.
"You know the old expression once a dogs got its bone? Well I'm that (dog) and the council need to come and talk to us."
The North Burnett Council region covers an area of almost 20,000 square kilometres inland of Bundaberg and Maryborough and is home to more than 10,000 people.
The council has experienced financial hardship over the last several years and have cut local jobs and services, such as pool and library hours despite raising rates by 5%.
Minutes from the NBRC April 2021 meeting put the costing of decommissioning two other towers (Moonford and Bukal) but upgrading Eidsvold tower at a capital cost of $110000 with an estimated whole of life (8 years) cost of $78,800.
Queensland Country Life has reached out to the federal communications minister and have been contacted to say they are working on a response.
