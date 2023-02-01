Queensland Country Life
Charlie Phillott died aged 88 years

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 11:52am
The late Charlie Phillott of Carisbrooke Station has been remembered as a visionary. Picture: John Elliott

Former Winton producer Charlie Phillott, who took on ANZ which led to a Banking Royal Commission, has died aged 88.

