Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Agricultural Centre of Excellence delivers at Bowen

February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Agriculture Mark "Furner with Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer opening the Bowen TAFE"S state-of-the-art Agricultural Centre of Excellence. Picture supplied.

Bowen TAFE's state-of-the-art Agricultural Centre of Excellence was officially in a major boost for North Queensland's agricultural sector to help upskill its workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.