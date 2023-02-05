Brahman and Brangus breeders who missed out on the recent shipment of limited black Brahman semen, could be offered further opportunities.
Just a few weeks ago Rocky Repro advertised a small amount of semen available from Mr MCC Polled Smoke 14/9, a black-coated Brahman bull.
It was snapped up almost immediately by Brahman stud breeders and commercial Brangus operations.
While pure black Brahman genetics are rare, another bull, who is black in the winter months, LMC LF Polled Ern 192/5 Twin, could be entering the market soon.
His American owners Jody Drake, Drake Farms and Carlos X Guerra, La Muneca Cattle Co, have sent the bull to Brushy Creek Custom Sires, Texas, to meet Australian import standards.
While solid black in colour in the winter, LMC LF Polled Ern 192/5 Twin is registered as a grey bull.
Mr Drake told Queensland Country Life he was attracted to LMC LF Polled Ern as he is a Classic LMC Golden cross of LMC LF Ambassador out of LMC WFF Pistolero.
"In fact, he is a chameleon, as every year he transitions between three distinct and consistent patterns," he said.
"During the winter, he is solid black from head to tail.
"In the fall and spring, when his black undercoat is growing out, he is black with golden snowflakes, while in the summer, he is black on the ends and grey in the middle."
Mr Drake said they had partnered with La Muneca Cattle Co who had already ventured into exportable semen sales, to include Australia.
"Given that he consistently goes through these three different looks, it allows us to market him to more potential customers because not everyone likes the same colours," he said.
"We have learned from his previous matings that the colour of his calves is consistent with the dams that are chosen, with more black added to the calf.
"To date he has not been mated to a truly black cow, but we would expect that trend would continue and produce mostly black calves."
Mr Drake said the bull would undergo extra tests, specifically for Blue Tongue, in order to clear him for collecting semen eligible for Australia.
"In the last year and a half we have nearly paid him off with domestic semen sales and have had to turn down probably five to 10 times that much in sales to international customers as we did not have exportable semen to sell," he said.
"If all goes well, we hope to have Australia exportable semen by April, but as yet, we have not contracted with any storage/distribution facilities within Australia.
Polled Ern excels in seven of the 16 American tracked EPD traits, to include weaning weight, yearling weight, total maternal, calving ease maternal, scrotal circumference, docility and marbling.
"This is impressive for an American polled bull to have this many positive traits, but he has one additional attribute that has set him apart from his peers," Mr Drake said.
"Polled Ern has been tested twice for his polled status and both times he has come back heterozygous polled.
"Our marketing for him is primarily through Facebook posts, sharing through various international groups."
