Reliable and affordable energy vital for farming

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
February 5 2023 - 8:00am
Cost of living bites

The increasing cost of living is being felt by business and consumers across the board. Queensland farmers have seen the cost of key inputs such as labour, fertiliser and fuel continue to escalate in recent years, and this is having a significant flow-on effect to the overall costs of on farm production.

