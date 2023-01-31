An effort to pay homage to the local mungbean industry in Biloela has led to a spellbinding makeover of three silos in town, that is sure to put the region on the map of Australia's iconic public art trail.
Australian Mungbean Company recently sought the help from celebrated street artists Travis Vinson (DRAPL) and Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper), to travel to Biloela and capture the unique mungbeans industry on three of their large silos.
Some of their biggest works can be seen on painted tanks and silos in Cloncurry, Mackay, Hughenden, Thallon and at Sea Lake in north-west Victoria.
Read more: Watch as Thallon silos painting is finished
The Biloela mural took the two artists just four days to complete, wrapping up on January 25.
The mural features a grower in a field of a summer pulse crop, with his hands inspecting a mungbean, along side his dog, and a sulphur-crested cockatoo on a nearby stump.
Travis Vinson (DRAPL) said it was an awesome job to be part of.
"Australian Mungbean Company really trusted our creativity and let us go and conquer, which was really great," Mr Vinson said.
"It's often quite hard to create sort of a depth of field when you're painting those sort of scenes, but I think we did a pretty good job.
"The background sort of really blurs away and then all the characters are right in the foreground and they pop off the silos."
Both artists' were forced to carry out their working in the early mornings and late afternoons, as the temperature in Biloela reach extreme temperatures during the day.
"Even at 8.00am in the morning, it was pretty much too hot to paint, so we were up at 4.30am, painting till 8.00am and we returned at 3.00pm as soon as the sun was off us and we were working till about nine o'clock each night," Mr Vinson said.
DRAPL and The Zookeeper's murals have created a tourism buzz, with tourists and grey nomads flocking to their murals across the country.
"We absolutely love creating these murals because it feels like we're sort of creating a bit of a legacy for ourselves and for the town," he said.
"It really brings a lot of tourism to the area and all the grey nomads like following the iconic art trial.
"They love to see all the new artworks, so it will bring a lot of tourism to the area even if they just stop and take a few photos."
Jonnie and Damien White have owned the Australian Mungbean Company in Biloela for 17 years.
Ms White said the murals pay homage to their region, local Mungbean industry, growers and their four-legged offsiders.
"We were a little bit concerned at first, because we didn't tell anyone about it, but the response has been unbelievable," she said.
The idea of the mungbean mural was put forward by Ms White, after finding inspiration in other silo mural artworks across Australia, celebrating rural and regional themes.
"It was an idea, spinning around in my head for a little while, but I contacted the artists' about six months ago, just to see what they thought of the idea and was it feasible," Ms White said.
"There was a little window of opportunity that opened up earlier this month to get (The Zookeeper and DRAPL) up to Biloela to paint the mural.
"It was fast and they they didn't muck around, they started on Sunday night and it was all done, with a clear coat, finished on Thursday morning."
Australian Mungbean Company exports between 10,000 and 15,000 tonnes of mungbeans a year out of their facility in Biloela in shipping containers.
Ms White said the mural was part of new signage for the company and they said it was also a 'gift' to the town as well.
"A lot of businesses advertise on TV, radio and billboards, where as we thought this was possibly a better idea, because it had a dual purpose, it's promoting our company, but it's also a gift to the town as well," she said.
"I was a little bit concerned, because we didn't tell anybody about it and I was just hoping that they liked it, but the response has been unbelievable.
"We're so thankful that everybody likes it and think it's a great idea."
The silo artwork is located on the Australian Mungbean Company facility in Biloela, and Ms White said there's a park opposite the site, which shows a clear view of the mural.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.