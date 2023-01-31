Queensland Country Life
Biloela joins iconic silo art trail as Australian Mungbean Company transforms silos in homage to the local industry

Updated February 1 2023 - 10:28am, first published 7:30am
Three silos at The Australian Mungbeans Company site in Biloela underwent an artistic makeover recently, showcasing the local Mungbean growers and their four legged companions in the field. Picture: Sharon Gallagher

An effort to pay homage to the local mungbean industry in Biloela has led to a spellbinding makeover of three silos in town, that is sure to put the region on the map of Australia's iconic public art trail.

