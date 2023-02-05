There are only a few certainties in this modern world, one is babies will be born no matter where a mother lives.
Unfortunately, not all women and babies have access to safe and adequate birthing services close to home and on country.
Rural Doctors Association of Queensland (RDAQ) has long campaigned for this fundamental healthcare service, one that has been increasingly less accessible across rural Queensland.
Now the crisis in obstetric care is spreading from rural Queensland to larger regional areas.
I thank the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services the Hon. Yvette D'Ath Minister for taking time to meet with me personally to raise our concerns over the escalating crisis and to offer our advice; advice that comes from years of advocacy and daily experience of providing birthing services in non-urban settings.
She has reiterated her commitment to improving women's access to obstetric care, and the provision of safe and adequate care across the state.
RDAQ has fought hard over many years to maintain, strengthen and reopen maternity services across rural Queensland, with notable successes in Beaudesert, Cooktown and Ingham.
More recently we have doubled efforts as units like Chinchilla and Weipa struggle to get the required workforce to reopen.
When we see bypass of birthing at regional services in places like Gladstone our concern for isolated communities like Cooktown or Chinchilla deepens.
We must work across the professions and with government, to ensure an integrated approach provides a mantle of care for women and babies regardless of where they live.
The Queensland Health Rural Maternity Taskforce released recommendations in 2020 which included developing a whole of system strategy and called for better collaborative models of care.
Since then, Qld has seen a roadmap for reopening of only one unit over the next three-to-five years, while at least three others have gone on bypass - one step forward, three steps back.
I am pleased to have had the opportunity to raise directly with the Minister the need for immediate and longer-term strategies including:
Larger teams to ensure more robust, sustainable models with capacity for daily operations, upskilling and leave. This includes collaborative models between Rural Generalists who do obstetrics and anaesthetics, working with consultant obstetricians, anaesthetists, midwives and other health professionals to best provide for our communities
Consider where the Flying Obstetric Service can also be used to provide short-term backup to birthing units at risk of closure.
Supporting rural and regional General practice, because without thriving GP services, hospital services end up under unmanageable pressure.
Re-engaging with GPs interested in providing hospital services as Visiting Medical Officers
Increased Rural Generalist training places and incentives
We look forward to continuing to share our knowledge and offer support to the Minister and the government to achieve equity and safety for rural women, babies and the communities they live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.