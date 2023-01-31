Much-loved agri banker Angus McLellan loses battle

Highly respected agribusiness banker and former livestock agent, Angus McLellan, has died at the age of 67.
Mr McLellan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in June and he passed away on Australia Day in Longreach surrounded by his family.
In his 20 year tenure with Rabobank, based in Longreach, he was admired for his work ethic and loyalty to clients, friends and his work colleagues. Rabobank's regional North Queensland and Northern Territory manager Trent McIndoe said Mr McLellan's clients were his main concern.
"His primary focus during the 10-long year drought was getting them all to survive," he said.
"We all knew once the drought broke Angus would retire, and it is sad he didn't get his retirement as he worked to the very end."
He started in the ag industry with Winchcombe Carson as a cadet livestock agent in 1974, before moving to Elders in 1976, servicing Blackall, Warwick, Pittsworth and Longreach.
He then joined Dalgety, and in 1996, was promoted to regional manager based in Longreach.
In 2002, he made the move to banking with Rabobank.
Ilfracombe grazier and long time friend Sandy Williams said Mr McLellan was a loving husband, father, and uncle, who spent time with everyone, from the bloke who collected the rubbish to the mayor.
"He ran kids sports, played golf and kept the bookies poor," he said.
Mr McLellan is survived by his wife Karen, and children, Angus, Tom, and Annabelle.
A memorial service will be held in Longreach on February 7.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.