Much-loved agri banker Angus McLellan loses battle

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Angus McLellan, Rabobank, Longreach, passed away after a short battle with cancer. Picture: Genevieve McAulay

Highly respected agribusiness banker and former livestock agent, Angus McLellan, has died at the age of 67.

