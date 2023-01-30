Queensland Country Life
Charbray steers hit $1850 at Beaudesert

Updated January 31 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 7:00am
Rhys Bodey, Bartholomew & Co, with Dale, Alfie and Nikitah Oppermann, who sold Santa steers 18 months for $1640.

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a firm market for both feeder and restocker steers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

