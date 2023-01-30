Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a firm market for both feeder and restocker steers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Cows and calves and quality replacement heifers met strong competition.
Charbray steers two years account Jim and Rachel Hardgrave, Palen Creek, sold for $1850. Oppermann Pastoral, Kerry, sold Santa cross steers 18 months for $1640. Droughtmaster steers account Margaret Kettle and Stephen Heimans, Teviotville, sold for $1600.
Rhys and Chrissie Brown, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1590. Brangus cross steers 15 months account Darryl and Carin Bright, Running Creek, sold for $1480. Michael and Jodie O'Reilly, Kerry, sold Droughtmaster steers 14 months for $1450. Speckle Park cross steers 14 months account Brad and Rhonda Franklin, Cainbable, sold for $1420. Wayne Gehrke, Grandchester, sold Euro cross steers 12 months for $1410.
Limousin cross weaner steers account Mick and Mel Self, Pine Mountain, sold for $1460. Robert and Claudia Cavanagh, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1400. Tony and Jackie White, Kerry, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for $1150. Chris and Karen Lawson, Running Creek, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1150. Red Angus cross weaner steers account Dusty Bailey, Mt Barney, sold for $1100. Droughtmaster cross steers account Denis Mills, Beechmont, sold for $1020.
Geoff and Tracey Dunnett, Burnett Creek, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1010. Malcolm and Tracey McGarrigal, Mt Walker, sold PTIC Charbray heifers for $1575. Braford heifers ready to join account Graham Klan, Milford, sold for $1560. Darren and Ingrid Morgan, Darlington, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1150. Rhys and Chrissie Brown sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1140.
Brad and Claire Ryan, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $960. Geoff and Tracey Dunnett sold Charolais weaner heifers for $810. Sandra Sharpe, Peak Crossing, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $800. Trevor Osborne, Mt Alford, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $770. Darren and Ingrid Morgan sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2175. Sandamara Pastoral Co, Darlington, sold Charbray cows and calves for $1750.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday February 11 starting at 9.30am.
