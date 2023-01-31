A call was put out at one of Queensland's oldest cattle properties in the South Burnett region.
Help was needed at Taabinga Station that has an incredible 180 year history in the region, but it wasn't for herding, mustering or ear tagging - it was grape picking.
The cattle property near Kingaroy has been in Michael Leu's family since 1887 and he and his wife Melissa Barnett offer farm stay accommodation and have a vineyard on the property.
Unusual weather produced a bounty of wine grapes this season and Ms Barnett needed workers sooner rather than later.
"Finding labour can be really hard," Ms Barnett said.
"We have a very short window of being able to pick, literally the day before you decide to pick and then the next day you have to pick, but I put out a social media post and the entire family joined in and anyone I could recruit.
"The lady that cleans the farm stay, our diesel mechanic put his hand up, our mowing lady put her hand up and we had a couple of rings-ins.
"Usually we have about 10 pickers but we could only get 7 and it will take 8 hours to pick the Chardonnay, but this year it only took 5 hours because it was so clean, we didn't have to stand there and pick through rot, you could cut a bunch and throw it in the bin."
The couple grow Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz grapes on the historic property in what Ms Barnett describes as a 'very small vineyard'.
Vines were planted at the property by Mr Leu's brother as part of a government trial when the region was experiencing extreme drought in the early 1990's.
This explains why the vineyard is one of the oldest and smallest in the now popular wine region.
Ms Barnett said the Shiraz grape performs well most years, but with the weather just right, the unpredictable Chardonnay came on fast and time was precious in picking.
"Shiraz is our best doer because it is pretty solid, it's a tough grape that always does well in the growing period," she said.
"Chardonnay is really tricky to grow here as it doesn't like having wet feet and susceptible to moulds and it needs cooler and drier temperates and that is exactly what we have had this season, so it's done exceptionally well this season which is a big surprise.
"Usually I'm struggling to get a bin full, 350 kilograms of the stuff, but this vintage is 600 kilograms and that is pretty good for my little vineyard, Shiraz I can do a couple of tonne from the same number of vines.
"I can say that the Chardonnay that will come off this year will be a really good one, a good vintage.
The grapes are sent to nearby wine maker and Kingsley Grove Estate General Manager Simon Berry.
Mr Berry who grows 10 varieties of grapes at his vineyard and is also the President of the South Burnett Wine Industry Association, is closely watching how the season performs.
He said so far the steady temperatures and weather conditions have been extremely helpful, but he still has plenty of grapes to get off the vines starting with whites and finishing with reds.
"The fruit loads are up and the ripening conditions are more ideal for us and the fruit quality looks good," he said.
"I'm pretty excited about the vintage, but I will be a lot happier when I have some fruit in the bank, it doesn't matter how good the fruit looks on the vine, you have get it ripened into the winery.
'It's going to be a season of two halves, most people have been successful with white and then we have to suck it up and see how we go with the reds."
His vineyard will also celebrate the season by welcoming visitors to get their feet into the grapes for the annual 'Grape Stomp' event this weekend.
"We have our Grape Stomp on this Saturday, so I'm trying to balance picking with keeping my wife sane," he laughs.
"We have 300 bookings and I'm sure more will show up.
"But the whole area has become a destination and we are getting really good feedback and I hope our region's success continues."
Wines from the 2023 vintage will start becoming available as soon as April this year.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.