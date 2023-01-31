Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme customers to benefit

By Lea Coghlan
January 31 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of efficiency improvement works delivered in the Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme. Picture supplied by National Water Grid Authority

More than 8000 megalitres of medium priority water will be available for customers of the Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.