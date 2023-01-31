More than 8000 megalitres of medium priority water will be available for customers of the Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme this year.
The additional water follows successful efficiency improvements carried out on the supply scheme over the past four years.
Completed by Sunwater in December 2021, the project included the replacement and installation of 14 kilometres of pipeline, installation of 125 automated control gates in irrigation channels and the upgrade of 157 water offtakes.
The improvement work took place across six areas within the scheme - Atherton Creek, Biboohra, East Barron 4, North Walsh, Southedge and South Walsh.
The project will enhance water delivery to more than 17,000 hectares of Far North Queensland farmland.
The additional water comes at a time when agriculture continues to expand across the region.
A Sunwater spokesperson said data collection from 12 months of water savings had been completed, with estimated water savings more than 8000 megalitres.
"A report on the water savings and an application for new allocations will be submitted to the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water (DRDMW)," the spokesperson said.
"Once approval is obtained from DRDMW, it is expected the additional medium priority water will then be made available for customers to purchase in 2023."
Sunwater is exploring the possibility of a second stage for the project which will expand new infrastructure, such as pressurised pipelines and automated control gates, to the remainder of the channel system.
The project was undertaken by Sunwater and jointly funded by the Australian Government - contributing $11.6 million through the National Water Grid Fund, and the Queensland Government - contributing $20.94 million.
