There were 458 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market for younger cattle was firm to dearer, with heifers selling to strong competition. Feeder cattle and cows remained firm.
Robyn McLeay, Peachester, sold Santa backgrounder steers for $1500. Christine Rowe, Laceys Creek, sold Charbray feeder steers for $1590 and weaner steers for $1370.
Kokopelli Farming, Kilcoy, sold lines of Angus calves, with steers making $1130 and $1080 and lines of heifers $840. LC Livestock, Lowood, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1390. Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold Euro weaners, with steers selling for $1450 and heifers $1080.
Murray Johnston, Royston, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1495, weaner steers for $1330 and steer calves for $1150. Barrie and Margaret Dunning, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1470 and $1440 and vealer heifers for $1090.
Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus calves, with steers selling for $980 and heifers $960. Paul Hennessey, Delaneys Creek, sold Charbray male calves for $895. John Harrison, Woolmar, sold a line of Brangus male calves, straight off the cow, for $1140. Matthew Domrow, Mt Pleasant, sold a Droughtmaster steer for $2020 and cows for $1410.
