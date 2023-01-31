Queensland Country Life
Euro weaner steers sell for $1450, heifers $1080 at Woodford

January 31 2023 - 11:00am
Weaner steers that sold for $1450 at Woodford on Monday.

There were 458 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

