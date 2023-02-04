The pros and cons of family partnerships

Regularly we see a lot of clients set up in family partnerships as their primary trading entity. There are plenty of positives in why a family partnership is the best option as a trading structure, but there are issues with family partnerships that often go 'under the radar' that accountants need to be aware of so that they can best manage any issues that may occur if required.
Family partnerships are often top of the list when discussing trading options with clients as they are simple and cost effective to set up, relatively easy to operate and normally quick to wind up. Some of the pitfalls of partnerships, however, is that they are separate legal entities so they do need to lodge their own tax returns, profits and losses of the partnership are distributed out to the partners (this can be advantageous or not desirable depending on the marginal tax rates of the partners) and they provide absolutely no asset protections for the partners operating the partnerships.
A major issue of family partnerships that is becoming more and more prevalent is that often there is no partnership agreement between the family members. In the beginning when the partnerships are created the relationship between the partners is agreeable and there are no issues between the parties. Fast forward five, 10, 15 years into the future, if the relationship between the partners breaks down, a binding agreement is then needed to determine the way forward to either continuing the partnership or setting the rules as to how the partnership is to be wound up.
This binding partnership agreement also provides the pathway as to how new partners are admitted into the partnership and how existing partners are exited from the partnership without having to set up new entities and apply for new tax file numbers, ABNs, bank accounts etc, essentially allowing for the original partnership to continue in a new ownership structure. It also establishes the fallback position of what needs to happen when things go wrong.
Managing family partnerships in business is a constant conversation between the client and their accountant and tax agent, along with the client's legal representatives. It is strongly encouraged that anyone in a family partnership discusses further the potential tax ramifications of not having a partnership agreement and how it affects their business.
