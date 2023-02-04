Queensland Country Life
Family partnerships - is the simple option always the best option?

By Briony Comiskey
February 4 2023 - 1:00pm
The pros and cons of family partnerships

Regularly we see a lot of clients set up in family partnerships as their primary trading entity. There are plenty of positives in why a family partnership is the best option as a trading structure, but there are issues with family partnerships that often go 'under the radar' that accountants need to be aware of so that they can best manage any issues that may occur if required.

