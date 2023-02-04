The pros and cons of family partnerships

Family partnerships are often top of the list when discussing trading options with clients as they are simple and cost effective to set up, relatively easy to operate and normally quick to wind up. Some of the pitfalls of partnerships, however, is that they are separate legal entities so they do need to lodge their own tax returns, profits and losses of the partnership are distributed out to the partners (this can be advantageous or not desirable depending on the marginal tax rates of the partners) and they provide absolutely no asset protections for the partners operating the partnerships.

