Boy, 2, airlifted to Rockhampton hospital after suspected snake bite at Bauhinia property

By Ben Harden
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
The RACQ CapRescue chopper was tasked to a rural property in central Queensland to attend to a suspected snake bite on Monday. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue

A two-year-old toddler has been airlifted to hospital after a suspected snake bite on a rural property in central Queensland on Monday morning.

