A two-year-old toddler has been airlifted to hospital after a suspected snake bite on a rural property in central Queensland on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Bauhinia on the Fitzroy Development Road just before 10am on Monday morning, to attend to a suspected snake bite.
Early reports indicate a two-year-old boy was playing with his dog when he alerted his mum that he had an injured leg.
On inspection of the marks on the toddler, the mother applied effective first aid treatment for a snake bite.
Queensland Ambulance Service road paramedics were on the scene and the Capricornia Rescue300 chopper was tasked to the rural property.
It was determined that the child should be transported to Rockhampton Hospital by air for further assessment and treatment.
In the last 12 months in central Queensland, emergency services have attended to 70 snake bites, with nine reported in November and eight in December in 2022, alone.
"It is a reminder to all about the importance of First Aid, especially when in remote areas where help may be some distance away," an RACQ CapRescue spokesperson said.
Emergency services also responded to a private residence at Tinaroo on the Atherton Tablelands, after a suspected snake bite.
The patient was transported in a stable condition to Atherton Hospital after reporting being bitten at the private residence at 1.32pm on Monday afternoon.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
