Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Maranoa cattle, horse property asking $4.35 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Maranoa property Nimity has been listed for sale with Nutrien Harcourts for $4.35 million.

THE 628 hectare (1550 acre) Maranoa property Nimity has been listed for sale with Nutrien Harcourts for $4.35 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.