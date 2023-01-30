Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock reach 520c, average 474c at Toowoomba

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:00pm
Buyers selective at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale reduced by 128 head to 222 on Monday.

