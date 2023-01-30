Buyers selective at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale reduced by 128 head to 222 on Monday.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers and overall quality was not as good as last week with more dairy cross lines included in the lineup.
Most of the usual buyers were in attendance and operating with representatives covering all classes.
The trend of buyers being selective across most categories of young cattle continued with only top quality lines receiving stronger support.
The handful of good heavy weight cows experienced slightly better demand.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 520c to average 474c/kg. Yearling steers to feed made to 436c to average 404c/kg. A couple of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 362c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 410c/kg. The best of the medium weight yearling heifers to feed made to 434c to average 418c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 274c and good heavy weight cows made to 281c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 244c/kg. Light weight heifers sold open auction made to $675/head.
Cows and calves made to $2760/unit.
- MLA
