Grain prices steady

Local grain prices have steadied in recent weeks with buyers awaiting new inputs with winter crop harvest now complete in most parts of the country.
ASX milling wheat futures, Australia's main east coast grain benchmark, has fallen by more than $30 a tonne from the recent highs of $406 made at the start of the year. A softer tone in global grain markets as well as the strength in the Australian dollar have provided headwinds for domestic grain markets in the early stages of 2023.
Strength in the dollar has had a significant influence in the cooling in grain markets in recent months.
Late last week, the Australian dollar climbed above 71 cents against the United States dollar for the first time in six months. The Aussie dollar has surged 9 cents higher from the October lows around 62 cents, equating to around a 15 per cent decline in a US dollar grain sale over this period.
A softening in global markets has also weighed on local prices as global wheat markets come under pressure with the ongoing dominance in export markets.
Local market influences will become important price drivers in the coming months now that harvest is complete. Farmers have already committed a significant proportion of the record large 37 million tonnes wheat crop but selling has slowed significantly with the completion of harvest as well as the sharp decline in prices.
Autumn planting conditions will be an important input going in the coming months. A recent outlook statement from the Bureau of Meteorology, which flagged the chance of an El Nino developing by the middle of the year, has issued a warning that growing conditions may be more challenging than the previous three seasons.
Feed barley markets in southern Queensland remain firm as traders struggle to cover in sales into the Darling Downs feedlots.
A strong old crop sorghum export sales program into China is also offering support for southern Queensland grain markets. Exporters have shipped around 1.8mt of sorghum to China in the nine months from March 2022 to November 2022 after last year's bumper crop.
It's shaping up as another big sorghum harvest, although farmers are anxious for rain this week to keep crops well-watered and avoid potential yield losses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.