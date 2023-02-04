Grain prices steady

Queensland Country Life
Domestic prices steady awaiting fresh inputs

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
February 4 2023 - 11:00am
Local grain prices have steadied in recent weeks with buyers awaiting new inputs with winter crop harvest now complete in most parts of the country.

