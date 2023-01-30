As the competition heats up at the Nutrien Classic campdraft and sale, Queensland riders are displaying their dominance featuring on the current leader board of all events.
Commencing last Friday, the 10 day program attracts competitors from across the nation, vying for the large prize money, trophies and accolades on offer.
After the first round of the Nutrien Classic Campdraft, 13 competitors held scores of 89 and above, with three competitors sharing the lead with 90 points, including two Queensland competitors, Shane Corbould (Trinity Destiny Margaritas owned by David and Belinda Barnes) and Jason Comiskey (Metallic Dash).
All outside scores progressed to the second round of the Nutrien Classic with a field of 131 starters.
After the first round of the Martin Stock Haulage Open Campdraft, Ben Hall riding Chisums Cash, owned by Ben and his mother Christine Hall and Peter Black riding Spinagain were amongst the leaders with 90 points.
Following onto the second round of the Open where 168 starters progressed with all competitors with outside scores advancing.
Two Queensland noted competitors shared the lead, Ben Hall (Chisums Cash) and Will Durkin (Durkins Jewel) with 179 points.
After the completion of the second round, 35 riders with scores of 173 points and up will contend the final to be held on Wednesday evening with $10,000 first place prize money on offer to the winner.
After the completion of the first round of the open, 13 competitors with scores of 23 were in the run off for cut out with St George lady, Kate Southern riding Mia taking the honour after scoring 24 in the decider.
Mark Buttsworth riding Branchvale Metal Alloy currently holds the lead in the Prydes Easifeed Australian Performance Horse Challenge after the first round of competition with 174.75 points, ahead of Jon Templeton riding Serene Romance 171.5 points.
The challenge consists of a dry work and a wet work section where competitors do a set pattern working a beast.
The hotly contested 4Cyte Charlie Maher Memorial Young Guns competition attracted 233 competitors first round starters, with 27 riders with scores of 88 points and above progressing to the final.
Well known campdrafter, Bruce McNaughton presided over the competition and the lead is currently shared three riders with 91 points, including Toby Coulthard (Fig) , Austen Elias (Binnia Milan) and Anna Paton (Hazelwood Conspiracy, owned by Evan and Kim Acton).
The National Campdraft Council of Australia (NCCA) Champion rider will be held over two rounds and a final, with the first round commencing on Tuesday.
This year, 653 ridden horses have been catalogued in the sale with pre works commencing on Tuesday and the sale getting under way on Thursday.
Last year, the Australasian record price for a performance horse was smashed when a three-year-old filly, Bad In Black on account of Holly Clayden sold for $550,000 to Terry Snow AM, Willinga Park.
There will be much anticipation for further high prices with a superior book of performance horses catalogued this year.
