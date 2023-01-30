Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Nutrien Classic gets underway in Tamworth

By Robyn Paine
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the competition heats up at the Nutrien Classic campdraft and sale, Queensland riders are displaying their dominance featuring on the current leader board of all events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.