PTIC heifers dominate online listings

AuctionsPlus cattle listings reached 12,289 head last week.
The offering was largely dominated by pregnancy tested in-calf heifers and heavy steers. Prices continued to show a see-saw trend across the market, however considerable price rises in PTIC heifer and cow categories were a prevalent trend, while clearance rates remain indicative of cautious buying.
Prices for both 330-400kg steer and heifer categories were steady and reflected the broader national market trend as the EYCI displayed relative price stability across the week.
Steers 330-400kg sold to a 60pc clearance rate, averaging $1645/head, holding steady with the previous week's result.
Feeder steers ranged from $1390-$2100/head and averaged $1914/head or 399c/kg lwt, a $50/head rise.
Steers 200-280kg were $58 cheaper, reaching $1339/head with a clearance rate of 86pc.
A run of 76 eight to 14-month-old Droughtmaster steers from Condamine, Qld, weighing 268kg lwt returned $1600/head.
Steers 280-330kg reached an 89pc clearance, with prices down $33 to average $1486/head.
From Bethanga, Vic, a line of eight to 11-month-old Angus steers weighing 325kg lwt returned $1580/head.
Heifer numbers were down, with offerings in the 200-280kg and 280-330kg categories declining by 14pc.
Heifers 330-400kg averaged $1487/head, back $15 with a 52pc clearance.
From Woodhouse, Vic, a line of Charolais/Angus heifers aged 9-10 months and weighing 348kg lwt returned $1560/head.
Heavy heifers over 400kg kicked $41 higher to average $1746/head with a top of $2010/head, as the category returned a clearance of 37pc.
Heifers 200-280kg averaged $1134/head, down by $188, with a 48pc clearance.
A line of 11 to 14-month-old Angus heifers from Texas, Qld, weighing 254kg lwt returned $1320/head.
Heifers 280-330kg dipped back by $229 to average $1408/head, as clearance rates reached 62pc.
From Molong, NSW, a line of 33 Angus heifers aged seven to nine months, weighing 321kg lwt returned $1630/head.
PTIC heifers sold to a 22pc clearance, with prices rising $316 to $2672.
From Cooma, NSW, two lines totalling 31 head of Angus heifers aged 27-29 months, weighing 663kg lwt returned $3360 and $3340/head to a buyer in Casino, NSW.
PTIC cows kicked $292 higher to average $2483/head, with clearance rates reaching 56pc.
From Gowangardie, Vic, a line of 22 Angus PTIC cows aged 5.8 to 5.9 years weighing 810kg lwt returned $3640/head and will travel to a buyer in Albury, NSW.
High volumes of sheep and lamb numbers continued to flow online last week with a total of 125,255 head listed.
Crossbred lambs had a total of 35,710 head offered which sold to a 64pc clearance. Prices ranged between $77-$148/head to average $110/head.
Topping the category at $148/head was two lines of White Suffolk/Poll Merino/Dohne mixed sex lambs weighing 47kg lwt from Keilira, SA.
Merino wether lambs registered the highest clearance across the lamb categories, reaching 82pc for the 12,438 head offered. Prices averaged $16 higher at $96/head, selling to a top of $125.
From Longreach, Qld, a large run of 1050 Merino lambs weighing 41kg lwt returned $106/head and will travel to Crooble, NSW.
First-cross ewe lambs ranged from $90-$230/head to average $154/head, back $56.
From Naracoorte, SA, a line of Border Leicester/Merino lambs weighing 49kg lwt returned $167/head.
Composite/other breed lambs were down $7 to average $93/head. From Glenburn, Vic, a line of composite lambs weighing 48kg lwt returned $144/head.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes rose by $36 to average $225/head. From Weethalle, NSW, a line of 220 21 to 22-month-old SIL Merino ewes weighing 66kg lwt returned $280/head.
SM shedding breed ewes were back $17, with prices averaging $197/head. From Dubbo, NSW, a line of Australian White ewes aged 24-36 months weighing 68kg lwt returned $253/head.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets eased back $3 to average $163/head. From Warren, NSW, two even lines totalling 530 head of hoggets aged 16-17 months and weighing 58kg lwt returned $196/head.
NSM Merino ewes averaged $133/head, back $12. From Yass, NSW, a line of 220, 3.5-year-old NSM ewes weighing 53kg lwt returned $174/head and will travel to Redan, Vic.
First-cross ewes averaged $186/head, back $3. From Bombala, NSW, two lines of Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 14 to 16 months weighing 52kg lwt returned $222/head.
Unjoined composite/other breed ewes fell $34 to average $117/head and sold to a 50pc clearance.
From Walpa, Vic, 650 composite ewe hoggets weighing 44kg lwt returned $160/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.